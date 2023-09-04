Bike Path Dance Festival celebrates Madison's dance scene

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bikers, walkers and local residents took a break from their Monday afternoon responsibilities to enjoy Madison's vibrant dance scene.
The annual Bike Path Dance Festival gave people a way to appreciate the diverse groups of dancers who make up the local performance scene.
"It's amazing. Just participate with all people, all companies, all disciplines, different dances," said Carlos Ramirez with the Isthmus Dance Collective. "We love it."
The event, which grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic, took place along the bike path at three different parks: Brittingham, McPike and Wirth Court Parks.
"The main idea is to have people grab a bike, grab a chair, go from one location to the other one, and just knowing all these beautiful dance companies," said Ramirez.
There were also family-friendly activities like bike decorating, sidewalk chalk, and mini lessons in social and folk-dance forms.