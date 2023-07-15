Bikers Move 'N' Groove to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Pedals smacked the pavement as bikers moved and grooved through the streets of Fitchburg Saturday.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County's (BGC) Move 'N' Groove invites athletes to help the BGC go the distance and raise money for career training.
The distance being 50, 25 or 8 miles.
Move 'N' Groove pledges work to raise support for the ongoing mission of the BGC, all while toning their calves in a lengthy bike ride.
With a goal of $700,000, Peter Gray - the chair of the Move 'N' Groove campaign - invited supporters to take an inside look at how their donations benefit youth.
"This year is the grand opening of the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, which is the Boys & Girls Clubs' new program, Gray said. The program "is going to train our youth in high-skilled high-paying professions."
Regardless of the path participants choose, from a 50 mile ride to a 2 mile walk, all routes took a stop at the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center. At the center, guests were welcomed with shuttles and a tour of the largest skilled trades and entrepreneurship center for youth in Southern Wisconsin.
Gray said that the Move 'N' Groove played a key role in making this center a possibility.
The bike ride is "the Boys and Girls Clubs' of Dane County's biggest annual fundraiser and biggest source of discretionary support," Gray said.
With bright T-shirts and colorful lei necklaces, riders hit the ground biking to fundraise and lend their support to the program. While the weather kept the roads from being dry, Gray assured that a little rain wouldn't stop the riders' wheels from turning.
Those who still had energy after the long ride were invited to commemorate their biker status with some fresh ink from airbrush tattoos. If tattoos weren't their style, guests could enjoy cool down stretches, games, food, live music, and a bouncy house.
You can visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County's website for more information on the Move 'N' Groove.