Bill Nye visits UW-Madison, speaks about climate change

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison got a visit Monday night from one of TV's favorite scientists.
Bill Nye the Science Guy was in town for the Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series.
One thing Nye touched on is climate change. He said he tries to reduce his carbon footprint and urges people to focus on sustainability.
"The goal is not to do less. It's to do more sustainably, to do more with less of an effect on the environment. That's the goal," Nye said.
Nye was originally supposed to speak at UW-Madison in April of 2020, but it was canceled because of COVID-19.