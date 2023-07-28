Bill would name Highway 11 after Orfordville veteran

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A bill making its way through the State Capitol would name a portion of Highway 11 after an Orfordville veteran.
Cpl. Benjamin Neal was a soldier in the 82nd Airborne who died while on his second tour in Afghanistan. He was killed in action on April 25, 2012.
The bill would name the four miles of Highway 11 between Neal's hometown of Orfordville and neighboring Footville in his honor.
"What we're trying to do is [for] people passing through here, and they see that sign [for] Cpl. Benjamin Neal, [and they ask themselves] 'Well, who was he?'" said Kurt Stuvengen, the post commander for The American Legion in Orfordville. "And maybe do a little homework."
The bill came up last session of the Legislature and did not pass. But lead author of the bill, state Sen. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), said that this time could be different.
"This is an incredibly bipartisan bill," Spreitzer said. "We've got all of the area legislators of both parties on it, as well as legislators from around the state."
"We're honoring a young man who gave his life and politics shouldn't even come into play," Stuvengen said.
The bill has momentum, but still needs to get a vote in both houses of the state legislature.
Passing this bill would help honor Cpl. Neal's memory, however Sen. Spreitzer acknowledges there is more to do to help the veterans still here.
"We need to get real," he said. "And there's a bill right now that would expand the veterans and surviving spouses tax credit for veterans with 70% or higher disability rating, and their surviving spouses."
The senator also acknowledged some existing and expanded funding for veteran programs in the state budget passed earlier this year.
Stuvengen knows that not everyone supported the war in Afghanistan -- a conflict that claimed the lives of 2,420 Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans -- but he hopes that doesn't obscure the sacrifice made by soldiers like Cpl. Neal.
"If you don't support the war, support the warriors," Stuvengen said.
Spreitzer is hopeful that the bill will get a hearing in the state Senate this fall. The Legislative session runs through the winter.