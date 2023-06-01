 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHEASTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green
Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Billy Joel announces his Madison Square Garden residency is ending

  • Updated
  • 0
Billy Joel announces his Madison Square Garden residency is ending

Billy Joel performs on stage at Madison Square Garden on November 5, 2021 in New York City.

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

(CNN) — Musician Billy Joel will end his ten-year, record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City, officials at MSG Entertainment announced Thursday.

The first of the final ten concerts will take place in October and conclude with his 150th lifetime show in July 2024, Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said.

“What Billy Joel has accomplished is extraordinary,” Dolan said, adding that over the last ten years, Joel has entertained 1.6 million fans at MSG.

“Although the residency is coming to an end, we look forward to an exciting closing run to celebrate all that you have accomplished and forever welcoming you back home to the garden anytime, anytime you like,” Dolan said to Joel, who was in attendance at Thursday’s press conference.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been able to do this for ten years,” Joel said. “Madison Square Garden is more than just our office, it’s home.”

“It’s hard to end – even 150 lifetime shows, but as I said, we’re not abandoning New York, we’re just spending a bit more time someplace else,” Joel said.

Joel’s performances at MSG started with a three-night run in 1978. Since then he has headlined 136 concerts – 60 more than any other artist, according to MSG Executive Vice President Josephine Vaccarello. Joel also holds a record for the most consecutive performances by any artist at MSG, she said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Joel is “not merely an entertainer,” but someone who “captured the essence of New York City.”

“He was an ambassador about what’s great about New York,” Adams said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

