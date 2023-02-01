 Skip to main content
Bipartisan group introduces bill that would increase fine for soliciting prostitutes

capitol-wisconsin-summer 2022-k.jpg

MADISON (WKOW) — There's a renewed effort at the state capitol to increase the mandatory fine for soliciting prostitutes. 

A bipartisan group of lawmakers sent out the bill Wednesday.

It would create an automatic $5,000 court fee for anyone convicted of paying for sex with a prostitute. 

Co-sponsors of the bill say it's an effort to prevent human trafficking by limiting demand. 

"This is meant to be a significant enough amount, at least something that changed his behavior that causes some some forethought," said State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere). 

Co-sponsors say the bill is modeled after laws in Florida and Washington State.

A similar bill was previously unanimously passed in the Wisconsin Senate but never got a vote in the assembly.  

