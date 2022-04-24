Bird and Nature Festival celebrates birds, sheds light on their health amid bird flu

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bird watchers had their eyes on the skies in Warner Park Sunday where the 2022 Bird and Nature Festival was held.
The 10th annual free event gave families the opportunity to see live birds like hawks, owls and eagles up close.
Paul Noeldner, Ambassador of Friends of Urban Nature or Fun, said this is all made possible by groups and community members who have gone above and beyond to take care of parks like Warner Park.
"It's been a really wonderful experience helping save nature in our parks," Noeldner said.
This year, Noeldner said the event also holds special meaning because of birds' recent struggles with the bird flu.
He said there are things people can do to help though, like being mindful of bird feeders and fencing your bird area among other things.
"You can plant native plants and native trees. They are incredibly important to birds and pollinators and all of our wildlife," Noeldner said. "The more natural food we provide, the better."
For those looking to get outdoors and experience wildlife this summer, Noelder said there are a number of upcoming events planned. More information about those can be found here.