Bird and Nature Festival held at Warner Park

MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison welcomed crowds to Warner Park for a Bird and Nature Festival Sunday.
Event-goers had the chance to admire live birds from Open Door Bird Sanctuary, visit several nature displays and even plant trees.
Brian Wahl, a forester with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, attended the festival and talked about the beauty and benefits of trees.
"Trees are important in our lives," Wahl said. "Not only as trees in our yards, for beauty, for wildlife, for food, but also for the economic products like paper, chocolate, and lumber."
The Bird and Nature Festival was held this weekend in celebration of Madison Bird City, Earth Day and Arbor Day.