Bird flu identified in Jefferson County flock

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in Wisconsin.
According to a press release from DATCP, the case was found in a commercial poultry flock in Jefferson County. It's the first confirmed case in the state since 2015.
DATCP is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and animal health officials to respond to the incident. Poultry products will not be moved from the affected area, nor will birds from the flock enter the food system. Birds on the property will be euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease.
"According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of avian influenza have been found in the United States," a press release from DATCP reads.