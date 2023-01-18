BISSELL recalls 61,000 wet dry vacuums that pose fire hazard

(WKOW) — BISSELL has recalled some of its cordless wet dry vacuums because they pose a fire hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commision says the recall impacts 61,000 products, most of which were sold in the U.S. The recall was issued after receiving over 60 of reports of the battery overheating and smoking.
In five cases, the battery pack caught fire — causing minor property damage three times and once causing a burn injury.
The model numbers for the recalled products are 2551, 2551W and 25519.
The vacuums were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and at several online retailers.
BISSELL suggests consumers stop using the vacuum and contact the company for a free battery replacement. The replacement can be done at your local BISSELL authorized service center or at home.
You can contact BISSELL at 855-417-7001 or find more information on their website.