...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and wintry mix with a brief period of freezing rain
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

BISSELL recalls 61,000 wet dry vacuums that pose fire hazard

(WKOW) — BISSELL has recalled some of its cordless wet dry vacuums because they pose a fire hazard. 

The Consumer Product Safety Commision says the recall impacts 61,000 products, most of which were sold in the U.S. The recall was issued after receiving over 60 of reports of the battery overheating and smoking.

In five cases, the battery pack caught fire — causing minor property damage three times and once causing a burn injury. 

The model numbers for the recalled products are 2551, 2551W and 25519. 

The vacuums were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and at several online retailers. 

BISSELL suggests consumers stop using the vacuum and contact the company for a free battery replacement. The replacement can be done at your local BISSELL authorized service center or at home. 

You can contact BISSELL at 855-417-7001 or find more information on their website. 

