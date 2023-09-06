Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week offers exclusive menu items

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week is in full swing.
Participating restaurants will feature specially priced menu options, live entertainment and more.
From house-made pasta at Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian to bold, worldly flavors at truk’t and stuffed burgers at Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.
Prices will range from $12 for a single course lunch to $42 for a three-course dinner, depending on the restaurant.
Brandon Brabender, general manager of Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about some of their offerings.
Bites of Beloit 2023 Line-Up:
·Bessie’s Diner
·Blue Collar Coffee Co.
·Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
·Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
·Standard Tavern at Beloit Club
·The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin
·truk't
·Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian
Bites of Beloit runs through September 10. For more information, click here.