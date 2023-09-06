 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week offers exclusive menu items

  • Updated
  • 0
Bites of Beloit

A variety of restaurants will have tasty offerings for guests

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week is in full swing.

Participating restaurants will feature specially priced menu options, live entertainment and more.

From house-made pasta at Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian to bold, worldly flavors at truk’t and stuffed burgers at Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.

Prices will range from $12 for a single course lunch to $42 for a three-course dinner, depending on the restaurant.

Brandon Brabender, general manager of Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about some of their offerings. 

Bites of Beloit 2023 Line-Up:

·Bessie’s Diner

·Blue Collar Coffee Co.

·Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar

·Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint

·Standard Tavern at Beloit Club

·The Rooftop at Hotel Goodwin

·truk't

·Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian

Bites of Beloit runs through September 10. For more information, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you