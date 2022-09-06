Bites of Beloit to offer deals at 6 different restaurants

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Bites of Beloit will offer some tasty options to restaurant-goers this week.
The Restaurant Week event kicks off Tuesday and runs through Sunday.
On the menu is everything from burgers and street tacos, to Italian cuisine.
"For one week only locals, visitors and foodies alike will have six eateries to choose from that will feature specially priced lunch and dinner prix fixe menus," said a statement on the Visit Beloit website.
Prices range from $14 to $40 per meal, depending on the restaurant.
Participating Restaurants:
- Bessie’s Diner
- Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
- Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
- Standard Tavern at Beloit Club
- truk’t
- Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian