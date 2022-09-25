Bittersweet Blessings celebrates season's harvest at Apple Festival

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- Bittersweet Blessings Farm celebrated the season's harvest with their annual Apple Festival Sunday.
240 vendors from four different states offered everything from caricatures, to antiques, to apples and apple-inspired treats of course.
There was also a petting zoo that featured camels, ponies and two baby goats that were just born Sunday morning.
That was on top of live entertainment.
"We put our heart and soul into these events," Jeff Moerke, owner of Bittersweet Blessings Farm said. "Our vendors typically do very, very well. The shoppers enjoy the atmosphere. They enjoy being out on the farm."
Moerke said Bittersweet Blessings hopes to deliver past their Apple Festival this fall. Information about how you can visit can be found here.