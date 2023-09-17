Bittersweet Blessings Farm throws annual Apple Fest

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- As fall approaches, Wisconsinites are gearing up for some of their favorite sports. Namely - the Apple Pie Championship.
Bittersweet Blessings Farm hosted the 3rd annual Apple Fest on Sunday with apple-themed, flavored and inspired events.
Apple Fest featured live music, demonstrations, face painting, magic shows, a petting zoo, dancers and pony rides. The evening wrapped up with the Wisconsin Apple Pie Championship.
But for those who favor eating over baking, the top pies were auctioned off, and the remaining pies were sliced up and sold to hungry guests. Proceeds from the auction were donated to the Deerfield Food Pantry.
Jeff Moerke, owner of the farm with his wife, shared the story behind creating Apple Fest.
"When we bought the farm, it had an heirloom orchard on it, [a] 90-year-old orchard. So we wanted to create an event around the orchard and around the apple," he said.
More information about the Apple Fest can be found on the Bittersweet Blessings Farm webpage.