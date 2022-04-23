Black artist unveils unfinished artwork after traumatizing Overture Center confrontation

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than a month after black artist Lilada Gee was traumatized by a confrontation with an employee at the Overture Center while working on an art piece, she unveiled her unfinished work in the same building.
In March, Gee, who was working on a piece for the new "Ain't I A Woman" exhibition at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMOCA), was returning to her work when an Overture Center employee stopped her and yelled at her for using an entrance that had limited access.
Gee says she had every right to be there and that the incident was racially motivated. The Overture Center and MMOCA share the same building but are independent.
"I know it's a shared building," Gee said. "But I just think it felt like they weren't ready for us as Black women to show up in this space."
After the incident, Gee decided not to finish her artwork because she felt uncomfortable in the space.
"A lot of people wanted me to finish this," Gee said. "And I even tried to finish, but the energy that had been injected into the situation, I wasn't able to do it."
Officials at the Overture Center have since apologized for the incident and told 27 News that the employee involved no longer works there.
Gee says she's grateful her work is still being featured in the exhibition which celebrates black female artists, but its unfinished status is symbolic to what she's gone through.
"Madison likes things to be on nice, clean and put together," Gee said. "They don't like to look at things like this. So I think having this unfinished piece is just this tangible way of seeing the underlying issues in this community for Black people."
Gee's work will be featured alongside more than 20 other black women artists' until October.
The "Ain't I A Woman" exhibition is influenced by abolitionist and women's rights advocate Sojourner Truth's book on Black feminism. The exhibition highlights Black women artists in Wisconsin.
"They all have individual stories, they all have individual aesthetics, but, unfortunately, the underlying theme is like the double marginalization for being Black and a female," curator Fatima Laster said. "So again, I wanted to show like this really powerful current of trailblazing artists."
Laster said she hopes the exhibition will draw attention to Black women artists in a field that has traditionally been dominated by Black men and white women.