Black bear spotted in Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) — Officials are reminding Mount Horeb residents how they can avoid attracting black bears after one was seen in the village.
Mount Horeb Police Department reports the bear was seen Thursday night around 10 p.m. on N. 8th Street.
The bear then wandered off to Stewart Lake County Park.
Police say a DNR warden told them bear sightings aren't uncommon during this time of year.
Police say black bears are generally skittish and non-aggressive, but people should still be cautious when they're outdoors. If you encounter a bear, police say don't run, stay calm and do not approach them.
Police also offer a few recommendations to avoid attracting bears:
- Do not knowingly feed a bear
- Completely remove bird feeders, even during daytime hours. Bears are active during the day and may cause problems even if the feeders are out only during that time.
- Clean up accumulated bird seed beneath where bird feeders were.
- Reduce garbage odors by rinsing food cans before putting them in covered recycling containers or garbage cans
- Keep meat scraps in the freezer until garbage day. If possible, keep garbage cans in a closed building until the morning of pick-up.
- Be sure to lock commercial dumpsters.
- Keep pet food inside or inaccessible to bears, even during daytime hours.
- Keep barbeque grills and picnic tables clean.