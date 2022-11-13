Black business owners lift each other up through Ujamaa Business Network

MADISON (WKOW) -- Black business owners have created a business network to support one another and encourage growth here in the Capital City. It is called Ujamaa.
"We're not gonna complain about it, we're going to make a solution about it," Breyon Sommerville, owner of Less Work, said.
On Sunday, Black business owners gathered at the UW South Madison Partnership to support one another and increase business awareness. Organizer Tara Wilhelmi says the name Ujamaa comes from the fourth principal of Kwanzaa.
"The principle of Ujamaa is cooperative economics," Wilhelmi said. "So, it's the idea that one of the keys to kind of improving the condition for black Americans is that we should create our own businesses. Not just create them, but then we should also support each other and that we should maintain those businesses."
Wilhelmi says she was concerned after hearing a dollar doesn't last as long in the black community as it does others, so she wanted to do something about it.
"I started thinking about the power of recycling dollars in our own community," Wilhelmi said. "And one of those things was giving people the opportunity to do so. So, Ujamaa is really a mantra it's how we work together. But it's also a verb for us."
Sommerville said the space has been huge for himself and others.
"This is the space where we can connect and network together," Sommerville said. "So without Ujamaa, I don't know how many other spaces that will allow us to do this type of stuff."
Sommerville says his real passion is music, but that doesn't pay the bills. With Ujamaa, he's able to use transferable skills like camera work to help other businesses and make a steady income.
"Because that same camera that will be used to record my music video," Sommerville said. "We go here and make interviews right we can capture content from other businesses."
He and his business partners at Less Work then use that money to continue to create, produce and release the soundtracks of their lives.
"The market is big enough for everybody to partake in," Miriam Walker, owner of Moses Sista, said. "Be persistent and consistent. Market yourself because if you don't do it, nobody is going to do it for you."
Ujamaa will have holiday markets on Dec. 4, 10, 17 and 18 at the UW South Madison Partnership from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"We take pride in meeting entrepreneurs, whether they're aspiring with the idea in their mind, or if they've been doing it for a long time," Wilhelmi said. "There's a space for mentorship and support."