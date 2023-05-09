Black Earth Fire Department to host regional water rescue training

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WKOW) —The Black Earth Fire Department and Dane County Emergency Management (DCEM) are teaming up to train other emergency crews on water rescues.

In a release, Black Earth Fire Department states recent flooding has shown how these events can be resource drains that require deploying many units, especially those specially trained and equipped for water rescue.

To help alleviate the stress on emergency crews and keep both first responders and residents safe, Black Earth Fire Department is hosting water rescue training for other agencies with the help of a $46,363 grant from DCEM.

60 personnel from 12 southern Wisconsin fire departments will be trained to be swiftwater/floodwater rescue technicians.

The training will be done on the Baraboo River in Baraboo and the Menominee River on the Wisconsin/Michigan border.

The grant will also be used to buy equipment for training and responding to incidents.