Black Hawk churches to hold Fourth of July parade, lunch

BLACKHAWK (WKOW) -- Black Hawk is bracing for large crowds Monday as they ring in the Fourth of July.
A parade will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of School Road and Highway C North, and end at the intersection of Highway C and Highway O.
Afterwards, a grilled chicken meal will be served at Black Hawk Bethlehem Church from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Those will range in price from $8-$14. Olde time yard games and races will also take place at the church beginning at 2 p.m.
The Fourth of July events were organized by Black Hawk Bethlehem and Denzer United Methodist churches. They aim to raise money for both.
