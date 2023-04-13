Black Hawks dispatched to fight wildfires in southern Wisconsin

 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE FRIDAY MORNING INTO EARLY
FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The combination of very warm temperatures in the lower 80s, gusty
south winds of 12 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low
relative humidity values of 25 to 28 percent are expected from
late Friday morning into early Friday evening. This will bring
elevated fire weather conditions across most of southern
Wisconsin during this period.

Avoid burning outdoors on Friday, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Early This Evening...
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Friday
Afternoon Toward Central Wisconsin...

.The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM CDT this
evening for all of southern Wisconsin. Very warm, breezy, and dry
conditions will continue to support critical fire weather
conditions during this period. Another round of critical fire
weather conditions are possible toward central Wisconsin Friday
afternoon, with elevated fire weather conditions elsewhere.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge,
Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee,
Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...South to southwest 12 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25
MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Black Hawks dispatched to fight wildfires in southern Wisconsin

Black Hawk helicopter responds to fire near Fort McCoy
WKOW

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) — The National Guard says several Black Hawk helicopters are helping fight the wildfires in southern Wisconsin.

The Black Hawks were dispatched from Madison at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Two were used to fight the wildfire in Necedah on Wednesday, and three were expected to provide support Thursday near Fort McCoy. 

The Black Hawks use Bambi buckets to drop water onto the wildfire area. Several 27 News reporters near the fires saw the helicopters getting water from lakes or other bodies of water. 

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general said situations like these show the value the Wisconsin National Guard can provide.

"Our dual mission status makes critical assets like these Black Hawk aircraft available to the governor in emergencies such as this wildfire," he said. "Our Soldiers and Airmen continuously train to meet the needs of both our state and federal missions, whenever called upon."

