Black Hawks dispatched to fight wildfires in southern Wisconsin

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) — The National Guard says several Black Hawk helicopters are helping fight the wildfires in southern Wisconsin.

The Black Hawks were dispatched from Madison at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Two were used to fight the wildfire in Necedah on Wednesday, and three were expected to provide support Thursday near Fort McCoy.

The Black Hawks use Bambi buckets to drop water onto the wildfire area. Several 27 News reporters near the fires saw the helicopters getting water from lakes or other bodies of water.

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general said situations like these show the value the Wisconsin National Guard can provide.

"Our dual mission status makes critical assets like these Black Hawk aircraft available to the governor in emergencies such as this wildfire," he said. "Our Soldiers and Airmen continuously train to meet the needs of both our state and federal missions, whenever called upon."