'Black history is not just Black history -- it's American history': State and local leaders raise Juneteenth flag over Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Juneteenth flag was raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol for the third year in a row Friday.
There, state and local leaders joined community members and members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus to see the flag raising and recognize the historic day.
"It is important to continue to talk about this because there are forces that will try to diminish and erase the history that has happened in this country, specifically for black Americans, "Rep. Dora Drake (D) Milwaukee said. "I think its important that we realize on this day that Black history is not just Black history -- it's American history,"
Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19th, 1865, the last of the nation's slaves learned they were free. Now, it is celebrated in all 50 states. Just last year, President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.
"Today, as we raise the Juneteenth flag over Wisconsin State Capitol for the third year in a row, I want to acknowledge that a flag is not a policy solution and its not an investment, but it is a message," Governor Tony Evers said. "A message to Black Wisconsinites that across our state, we celebrate you and that as a state we are committed to building a future that we dare to dream of for our kids and our grandkids and generations to come."
The Juneteenth flag will fly through the weekend. Then, the Pride flag will be put back up to mark Pride month.
This was just one of the many Juneteenth celebrations taking place in Wisconsin this weekend.