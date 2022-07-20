 Skip to main content
Blackhawk Technical College adds new degree programs

Blackhawk Technical College

(WKOW) -- Blackhawk Technical College is adding two new degree programs.

The school is launching Associate of Arts and Associate of Science programs in the fall.

The programs are part of a partnership with UW-Whitewater and UW-Whitewater at Rock County.

Blackhawk Tech officials say students can use credits from those programs toward any bachelor's degree program at UW-Whitewater or any four-year university.

“We are pleased to work in partnership with UW-Whitewater and UW-Whitewater at Rock County, providing another opportunity for students seeking a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Tracy Pierner, President of Blackhawk Technical College, in a news release announcing the new programs. “These programs give students a broad range of study that will offer a seamless transfer into a bachelor’s degree program.”

