Blackhawk Technical College to partner with three Wisconsin universities to help students transition from associate to bachelor's level studies

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Blackhawk Technical College announced new partnerships with three Wisconsin universities.
Concordia University, Lakeland University and the University of Wisconsin Whitewater at Rock County will now offer multiple bachelor's degree programs that will give Blackhawk students access to a four-year education while making an easy transition from associate to bachelor's level studies.
"These transformative alliances signify an extraordinary step forward for Blackhawk," Dr. Tracy Pierner, President of Blackhawk, said in a release. "Our collaborations with Concordia, Lakeland and UW-Whitewater at Rock County stand as a testament to our commitment to fostering accessible, high-quality higher education for our community. The University Center is poised to redefine the trajectory of our students' academic journeys, granting them an avenue to seamlessly pursue their bachelor's degrees without having to leave home.”
The three universities went through a "comprehensive application process" and were ultimately chosen for their academic excellence, range of disciplines and dedication to helping Blackhawk students with their transition.