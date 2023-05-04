Blair Street South Construction Project Continues

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two outbound lanes of E. Washington Avenue are back open when traveling away from the Capitol building, but the middle inbound lane will be closed starting Thursday May 4 after the morning commute.
“We continue to express our appreciation to everyone who has safely and patiently navigated the changes in traffic around the project site,” City of Madison City Engineer Jim Wolfe said.
The work will take four to six weeks and will include removing pavement and excavating, grading and repaving