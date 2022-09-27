Blankets by Jeff benefits animal rescues nationwide

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- One tie at a time, a Mount Horeb man is making a world of difference for animal rescues.
"I will keep donating as long as people buy my blankets," Jeff Hopwood said.
Hopwood makes tie blankets in countless colors, and patterns. You can even make special requests. He calls the beautiful creations: Blankets by Jeff. Proceeds benefit animal rescues nationwide.
"I've sent to at least 15 different states," Hopwood said. "They go all over."
The blankets come in three sizes: cat, medium dog and large dog. Hopwood markets them on his Facebook page, which has racked up nearly two thousand dollars.
"A lot of them are repeat customers. They love my blankets, and their pets do too," Hopwood said.
Hopwood markets his blankets at local events. That is where Becky Brown, founder of Brown Paws Rescue, first met him.
"He's a pretty amazing guy," Brown said.
After they met, Brown said Hopwood sent her organization a card with a $100 donation. She thanked him, and invited him to come to their next fundraiser. Since then, he has been to several -- most recently, Parks and Brews.
"We're not federally funded, we're not state funded, so everything we make, we make from fundraisers, and people like Jeff who come out and support us" Brown said.
Beth Viney, founder of Czar's Promise, met Hopwood in a similar fashion.
"I saw his blankets and fell in love with them," Viney said.
Viney said Hopwood has come to many of their fundraisers as well. He is slated to make an appearance at their 2022 Inspiring Hope Walk this Sunday at Winnequah Park.
"His heart is in every effort and every blanket," Viney said.
Director of Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Lauren Brinkman, said she was touched that her organization was yet another recipient of Hopwood's donations.
"The little acts that people do like that just really add up to make this work worth doing," Brinkman said.
Brinkman hopes his efforts inspire others.
"I think when somebody like Jeff goes out of his way to spend his time and do nice things for animals, it inspires others to do that too," Brinkman said.
In addition to helping others, Hopwood says his vibrant creations also help him.
"It reminds me of the good in people," Hopwood said.
If you are interested in buying a blanket from Jeff, or donating fabric or money to go towards fabric, join his Blankets by Jeff Facebook Page.