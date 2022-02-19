Blessed Sacrament sixth-grader wins All-City Spelling Bee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some of Madison's brightest students competed in the All-City Spelling Bee on Madison College's Traux Campus this Saturday, with the top three spellers advancing to the Badger State Spelling Bee.
33 4th through 8th grade students from Madison's public and private schools faced off at this in-person event, which was a welcome change after last year's event was held online due to the pandemic.
Coming in first was Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya, a sixth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School. His name will be engraved on the champions' traveling trophy, which will be displayed at Blessed Sacrament School until next year's competition.
Vincent Bautista and Shabd Gulati came in second and third, respectively. Bautista lost on the word "effete," which Wijeyakulasuriya correctly spelled before winning with the word "agate."
Bautista is a sixth-grader at St. Maria Foretti School, and Gulati is a fifth-grader at Stephens Elementary School.
Wijeyakulasuriya, Bautista, and Gulati will all be competing in Badger State Spelling Bee, which is scheduled for March 26.
The winner of the statewide competition will earn a trip to Washington D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.