Blood center increases gifts to donors to recoup after losses from winter weather

MADISON (WKOW) — A blood center is offering up to twice as much value in e-gift cards for donors in an effort to increase their blood reserve.
ImpactLife stated the blood center is experiencing losses with the series of winter storms moving through the region. Blood drives and many appointments have been canceled due to unsafe driving conditions, but the demand for blood remains constant.
To bring more people to their centers and recoup lost donations, ImpactLife is increasing the value of its e-gift cards to donors from Feb. 15 to March 5.
The gifts during that period are as follows:
- First-time and second-time Whole Blood donors (all locations): choice of a $25 electronic gift card
- Returning Whole Blood donors giving at ImpactLife Donor Centers: choice of a $20 electronic gift card
- Returning Whole Blood donors giving at ImpactLife mobile blood drives: choice of a $10 electronic gift card
- Automated donation procedures (platelets, plasma, double red cell): choice of a $25 electronic gift card
Donors can also choose to receive a Changing the World t-shirt instead of a monetary gift.
Donors can schedule appointments online, by app or by calling 800-747-5401. Additional details about the program can be found online.