Blooming Grove man arrested for 11th OWI

  • Updated
  • 0
Dane County Sheriff's Office Badge
Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Blooming Grove man was arrested Monday evening for his 11th OWI, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said a deputy was participating in the "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign when they pulled a man over at Long Drive and Millpond Road for a seatbelt violation.

The man -- who Schaffer identifies as Michael Kundert, 65 -- was taken to a local hospital where he consented to a blood draw.

Kundert was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated - 11th offense and he was also cited for driving with a revoked license.

Kundert is being held in the Dane County Jail.

