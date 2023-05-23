Blooming Grove man arrested for 11th OWI

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Blooming Grove man was arrested Monday evening for his 11th OWI, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said a deputy was participating in the "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign when they pulled a man over at Long Drive and Millpond Road for a seatbelt violation.
The man -- who Schaffer identifies as Michael Kundert, 65 -- was taken to a local hospital where he consented to a blood draw.
Kundert was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated - 11th offense and he was also cited for driving with a revoked license.
Kundert is being held in the Dane County Jail.