Bloomington farmers assist single-engine plane in emergency landing

BLOOMINGTON (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office reported a single-engine plane flying from Poplar Grove, IL to Livingston, MT landed in a field outside Bloomington Sunday morning.
At 10:25 a.m. the sheriff's office received a call about a single-engine plane having engine trouble. The plane made an emergency landing in a hay field on Birch Road just west of Bloomington.
According to deputies, farmers were in the field at the time harvesting hay, which acted as a makeshift runway for landing.
Officials said Charles Diggins, 61, from Middleboro, MA, was able to land safely without causing any damages to the plane or any injuring himself or his passenger, Warren Roberts, 72, from Makawao, HI.
Law enforcement reports the plane was removed from the field, loaded onto a flatbed trailer, and escorted to the Prairie du Chien airport for inspection and repairs.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Prairie du Chien Police Department assisted with escorting the plane to the airport. The Grant County Sheriff's Office is working with the FAA in their ongoing investigation into the incident.