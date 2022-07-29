Blooms and Butterflies returns to Schuster's Farm

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- Fields of colorful flowers are once again welcoming butterflies to Schuster's Farm in Deerfield.
The Blooms and Butterflies event has been going strong at the farm for three years now.
There, guests can walk through fields of vibrant zinnias and sunflowers while admiring butterflies that fly through.
Sarah Schuster, Director of Marketing and Sales, said it has a "wow factor."
"Lots of wow as people walk into the field and just get to be kind of surrounded by color. The fall is a lot of fun and pumpkins are a big tradition, but there's something about the zinnias," Schuster said. "It's a different sense of joy."
Over time, Schuster's Farm has expanded its Blooms and Butterflies event to include food, drinks and even live music.
It will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through August 21. More information can be found on their website.