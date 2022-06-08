Blue-green algae closes 5 Madison swimming areas

MADISON (WKOW) — Swimming season just started and already, several swimming areas in Madison are closed because of blue-green algae.
Spring Harbor Beach, Memorial Union Pier, and Maple Bluff Beach Park are closed Wednesday due to the detected presence of the algae.
Troll and Verona Fireman's Park are closed because regular monitoring has not started at those locations yet.
Health officials say the swimming areas will reopen when conditions are acceptable. Sites are tested daily. You can check water conditions for all Madison beaches at the Beach Water Quality webpage.