 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blue-green algae closes 5 Madison swimming areas

  • Updated
blue green algae generic

MADISON (WKOW) — Swimming season just started and already, several swimming areas in Madison are closed because of blue-green algae.

Spring Harbor Beach, Memorial Union Pier, and Maple Bluff Beach Park are closed Wednesday due to the detected presence of the algae.

Troll and Verona Fireman's Park are closed because regular monitoring has not started at those locations yet. 

Health officials say the swimming areas will reopen when conditions are acceptable. Sites are tested daily. You can check water conditions for all Madison beaches at the Beach Water Quality webpage. 