Blue-green algae detected in Rock County waters

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Blue-green algae detected in Rock County waters

  • Updated
  • 0
Blue-green algae in Rock River

Blue-Green Algae in Rock River at Preservation Park, Town of Beloit, July 2023

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County health officials are warning the public blue-green algae has been reported in local waters.

The Rock County Public Health Department states blue-green algae -- formally known as cyanobacteria -- has been detected in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong.

However, it's difficult to determine the exact levels of the bacteria in the waters, so it's advised for anyone using the waters to be careful and "use common sense."

The health department suggests avoiding swimming in areas with high algae concentrations. Stay away from water with a floating scum layer that looks like green, blue or white paint or pea soup.

Additionally, don't swallow pond, lake or river water -- which is especially true for pets and children. 

Also be sure to rinse off after coming into contact with pond, lake or river water. 

Anyone who believes they may have gotten sick from blue-green algae should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Symptoms include skin or eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhea or cold/flu-like symptoms. 

More information on blue-green algae can be found on the State’s website or by calling the Rock County Public Health Department at 608-757-5440.   

