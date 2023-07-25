Blue-green algae detected in Rock County waters

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County health officials are warning the public blue-green algae has been reported in local waters.
The Rock County Public Health Department states blue-green algae -- formally known as cyanobacteria -- has been detected in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong.
However, it's difficult to determine the exact levels of the bacteria in the waters, so it's advised for anyone using the waters to be careful and "use common sense."
The health department suggests avoiding swimming in areas with high algae concentrations. Stay away from water with a floating scum layer that looks like green, blue or white paint or pea soup.
Additionally, don't swallow pond, lake or river water -- which is especially true for pets and children.
Also be sure to rinse off after coming into contact with pond, lake or river water.
Anyone who believes they may have gotten sick from blue-green algae should contact their healthcare provider immediately.
Symptoms include skin or eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhea or cold/flu-like symptoms.
More information on blue-green algae can be found on the State’s website or by calling the Rock County Public Health Department at 608-757-5440.