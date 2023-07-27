Bluey coming to the Overture Center this summer for first US tour

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
561 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY,
ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN,
MAYVILLE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, NESHKORO, OXFORD,
PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUPUN, WESTFIELD, AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...Now through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Bluey coming to the Overture Center this summer for first US tour

  • Updated
  • 0
Bluey coming Overture Center this summer for first U.S. tour

MADISON (WKOW) -- The public's favorite blue heeler family is visiting Madison from the land down under this August.

The Emmy award-winning Australian children's cartoon "Bluey" will be at the Overture Center for its first live theater tour in the US.

"Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" will have puppetry, live actors and is based on an original story written by Bluey's creator.

Director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. said she's excited to bring the show to the US after the reaction the show received when it ran in Australia.

“We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America,” she said.

The shows will be on August 11 and August 13. Tickets are $25-$55 and can be bought online.

