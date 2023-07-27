Bluey coming to the Overture Center this summer for first US tour

MADISON (WKOW) -- The public's favorite blue heeler family is visiting Madison from the land down under this August.
The Emmy award-winning Australian children's cartoon "Bluey" will be at the Overture Center for its first live theater tour in the US.
"Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" will have puppetry, live actors and is based on an original story written by Bluey's creator.
Director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. said she's excited to bring the show to the US after the reaction the show received when it ran in Australia.
“We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America,” she said.
The shows will be on August 11 and August 13. Tickets are $25-$55 and can be bought online.