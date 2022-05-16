Board of Regents unanimously selects next UW-Madison Chancellor

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved UW-Madison's next chancellor on Monday.
Dr. Jennifer L. Mnookin is the Dean of the School of Law and Ralph and Shirley Shapiro Professor of Law at UCLA. She becomes UW-Madison's 30th chancellor, following Rebecca Blank's departure to Northwestern.
Mnookin has a long history has an educator. She's been a professor at UCLA since 2005, and prior to that taught law at the University of Virginia and was a visiting professor at Harvard University Law school.
“Jennifer Mnookin’s innovative approaches to education, research, service and diversity provide a strong foundation for leading Wisconsin’s flagship university,” said Jay O. Rothman, incoming UW System President. “She has a personal, intimate understanding of the Wisconsin Idea and will be a tremendous asset to our state.”
According to a press release from the university system, UCLA had a more talented and diverse student body under Mnookin, along with setting fundraising records and achieving "its highest rankings."
“I’m absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to lead UW-Madison, one of our nation’s truly great public universities,” Mnookin said. “I deeply admire UW-Madison's dual commitment to educational access and research excellence, as well as its mission to serve and to contribute to the state as a whole. I’m both humbled by and grateful for the confidence that the Special Regent Committee and the regents are showing in me.”
Chancellor Rebecca's last day is on May 31. UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz will serve as interim chancellor until Mnookin starts in August.