 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Board of Regents unanimously selects next UW-Madison Chancellor

  • Updated
Jennifer Mnookin
Courtesy of UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved UW-Madison's next chancellor on Monday.

Dr. Jennifer L. Mnookin is the Dean of the School of Law and Ralph and Shirley Shapiro Professor of Law at UCLA. She becomes UW-Madison's 30th chancellor, following Rebecca Blank's departure to Northwestern. 

Mnookin has a long history has an educator. She's been a professor at UCLA since 2005, and prior to that taught law at the University of Virginia and was a visiting professor at Harvard University Law school. 

“Jennifer Mnookin’s innovative approaches to education, research, service and diversity provide a strong foundation for leading Wisconsin’s flagship university,” said Jay O. Rothman, incoming UW System President. “She has a personal, intimate understanding of the Wisconsin Idea and will be a tremendous asset to our state.”

According to a press release from the university system, UCLA had a more talented and diverse student body under Mnookin, along with setting fundraising records and achieving "its highest rankings." 

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to lead UW-Madison, one of our nation’s truly great public universities,” Mnookin said. “I deeply admire UW-Madison's dual commitment to educational access and research excellence, as well as its mission to serve and to contribute to the state as a whole. I’m both humbled by and grateful for the confidence that the Special Regent Committee and the regents are showing in me.”

Chancellor Rebecca's last day is on May 31. UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz will serve as interim chancellor until Mnookin starts in August. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Recommended for you