Boater dies after falling into Sauk County Lake

TOWN OF LA VALLE (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office reported a boater died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening.
Sauk County Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who fell out of a boat into Lake Redstone and was unresponsive.
Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, La Valle Fire Department, La Valle First Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, Reedsburg EMS, and Med-flight responded to the scene.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a press release, emergency responders determined when the man fell out of the boat he attempted to get beck in, but went under the water. Bystanders assisted pulling the man from the water.
Meister reported bystanders made life-saving efforts before first responders arrived.
According to Meister, emergency crews continued life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
The 65-year-old Reedsburg man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office and Sauk County Coroner’s Office.
Meister said the name of the victim is not being released at this time.