Bob Lindmeier featured on Oregon podcast

OREGON (WKOW) -- Our very own senior chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier was featured on a local podcast to talk about environmental sustainability and climate change. "Inside the OSD" is a podcast with Oregon School District (OSD) Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom.
Dr. Bergstrom and Lindmeier were also joined by OSD Business Manager, Andy Weiland, who shares what OSD is doing to be responsible environmental citizens.
Lindmeier says he decided to use his position as "a trusted messenger" to communicate what climate scientists are "really saying." He says he would share peer reviewed research they were issuing, while trying to get past a lot of the misinformation that was out there.
Lindmeier is a longtime Oregon community member. You can check out the podcast here.