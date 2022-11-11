 Skip to main content
Bob Lindmeier will 'flip the switch' Saturday to start holiday lights at Olin Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Holiday Fantasy in Lights

File footage of Holiday Fantasy in Lights from 2021. 

MADISON (WKOW) — A dazzling holiday light display in Madison is set to start shining bright on Saturday. 

For the 34th year, Holiday Fantasy in Lights is returning to Olin Park. 

WKOW's own Bob Lindmeier is flipping the switch to turn the lights on at 5 p.m. Saturday. 

At the same time, the Fantasy 5k will take place throughout the park. 

The lights will bring holiday spirit to Madison until the new year. The lights are on from dusk to dawn, and booths will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. 

You'll be able to watch the lights turn on for the first time Saturday on wkow.com.

