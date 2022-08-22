Bobcat seen roaming Cross Plains neighborhood

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) — David Wirth and his family were surprised by a visitor over the weekend. A large cat strolled through their Cross Plains yard.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource (DNR) identified it as a bobcat.
"Bobcats are present in the Cross Plains area, but sightings of this secretive cat remain relatively rare," said DNR Public Information Officer Andi Sedlacek.
Wirth said although he heard bobcats roamed the area, he and his family were surprised to see the big cat.
The DNR says bobcat's are the cat most commonly seen in Wisconsin, with sightings increasing in central and southern portions of the state recently.