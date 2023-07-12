Body found while crews investigate Cottage Grove house fire

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A spokesperson from the Dane County Sheriff's Office told 27 News one person has died and a fire investigation is underway in a Cottage Grove.
The death was separate from the fire.
The fire started around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at a home at 4663 Baxter Road.
Lt. Jason Kudrna with the Cottage Grove Fire Department confirmed Wednesday evening the house is a total loss. Damage is estimated at $350,000.
The person's death "appears to be a suicide," according to the sheriff's office spokesperson.
Neighbor Steve Goldsmith said he became aware of the fire after hearing a loud boom.
"And I heard the sirens," Goldsmith said. "I turned around, looked and there was fire, big flames.
"It doesn't make anybody feel good, and bad situation," Goldsmith said.
Authorities have yet to comment on the possible origin of the fire or the sequence of events with the death and the fire's onset.
Lt. Kudrna said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Kudrna said one firefighter was taken to the hospital and released.