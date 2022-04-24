Body of adult male found in Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WKOW) -- The body of an adult male was found along the shoreline of Lake Winnebago Sunday, according to the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Department.
A citizen reported that they found the body partially submerged near N7575 Lakeshore Drive in the town of Friendship around 4 p.m.
Deputies, detectives and an investigator from the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and confirmed the body was an adult male.
The medical examiner will not release the name of the victim until their identity has been confirmed, but a preliminary identification has been made.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, and a deputy will remain at the scene where the victim was found pending the outcome of the autopsy.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.