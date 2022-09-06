Body of Chicago man located in Wisconsin River

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Chicago man is dead after authorities say he jumped from a cliff into the Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells.
In a Facebook post, Adams County Sheriff Brent York said someone called 911 at about 4 p.m. Sunday to report a swimmer went under the water. The call ended abruptly.
Shortly after, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office got a call about a swimmer who had gone under the water near the Dells.
Witnesses said he jumped from a cliff into the river, surfaced and then began to struggle to stay above the water. He went under and never came back up.
Emergency crews searched the area for the missing man until dark on Sunday and then the search was suspended.
The search continued on Monday. After about 10 hours of looking, the man was located in about 10 feet of water, authorities say.
He has been identified as Jose R. Borbolla Juarez, 34, of Chicago, Illinois.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.