Body of missing boater in Green Lake County recovered

  • Updated
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) – Officials with the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office have recovered the body of a missing boater, according to a new release Friday night.

According to authorities, the 36-year-old’s body was found around 4:40 p.m.

No foul play is suspected.

Emergency crews had been working to find the missing boater since Thursday.

Multiple agencies assisted with the recovery.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will continue their investigation.

