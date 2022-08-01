Body of missing boater recovered from Grant County lake

MUSCODA (WKOW) — A missing boater's body was recovered from a Grant County Lake Sunday.
According to a press release from Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman, the family of Marlin Carl, 69, of Fennimore, contacted police when he didn't return from fishing at Paffenrath Lake "at his usual time."
Dreckman said family members responded to the area and found his boat on the water, but could not find Carl.
Muscoda Fire and EMS, Blue River Fire and EMS, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources all helped search, but could still not located Carl.
Richland County Sheriff's Office sent a K9 unit, but was also unable to find Carl.
Dreckman reported Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team's assistance was requested. With the help of the rescue team Carl was found in the water and recovered.
The Grant County Coroner's Office pronounced Carl dead at the scene.