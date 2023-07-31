Body of second person pulled from Lake Winnebago after plane crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -- Authorities recovered the body of a second person who died when a plane crashed into Lake Winnebago.
Devyn Reiley, 30, and Zach Colliemoreno, 20, were on the plane.
Reiley is the daughter of former NFL player Bruce Collie and the co-founder of the Texas Warbird Museum.
Their plane went down minutes after takeoff from EAA AirVenture.
Authorities recovered both of the bodies and most of the wreckage. The local sheriff's office is working with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine if it will need to do any more dives or searches.