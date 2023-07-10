 Skip to main content
Body pulled from Lake Monona in Madison

  • Updated
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A body was pulled from Lake Monona early Monday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

An official with the police department confirmed to 27 News the body was recovered before 7:30 a.m., off of John Nolen Drive. 

The Madison Fire Department also responded. They attempted to save the man, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said there was no trauma to the body. But a further investigation was being done.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is also involved in the case. 

