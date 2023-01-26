Body recovered from Fox River in Green Lake Co.

PRINCETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- One person is dead after being pulled from a Green Lake Co. River Thursday, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew Vande Kolk said they received a call around 7 a.m. Thursday from a person asking to check on someone who lived in Princeton near the Fox River.
Officers responded to the home and found tracks on the ice leading to an area of broken ice and open water.
Using an underwater camera, Princeton Fire/Rescue crews found the person in the river.
The person was taken out of the water and pronounced dead on scene.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.