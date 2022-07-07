Boil notice in place for some Fitchburg residents

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — Some residents in Fitchburg are being told to boil their water following a reported temporary loss of water pressure Wednesday.
The city posted on its Facebook page, saying if you live in the Greenfield area you should do the following:
Do NOT drink the water without boiling the water first. Either bring all water to a boil, letting it boil for ten minutes, and then letting it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until further notice. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The city expects the problem to be resolved by Saturday, July 9.
Any questions about the notice should be directed to Tracy Foss, Senior Utility Engineer, at (608)270-4272.