Bond set for man suspected of Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION (WKOW) -- A Juneau County bar owner suspected of blowing up his bar had a cash bond set at $350,000 by a judge Tuesday, according to Wisconsin court records.

Heath Fjorden, 43, has been charged with arson and other felonies following the explosion at Beagles Bar and Grill in early September.

According to a probable cause statement, Fjorden is likely responsible for the explosion and made dangerous actions at the bar in the past.

As part of his bond, Fjorden is not allowed to have contact with two people or their residence.

Fjorden's initial appearance in court is set for October 26.