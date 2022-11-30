Bond set for navy recruiter accused of child sexual assault

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A navy recruiter accused of child sexual assaults appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Wisconsin court records show that Bryan Bradley-Hubbard, 25, had his bond set at $50,000 with conditions. Notably, his bail conditions include no intentional contact with any minors.

Bradley-Hubbard is charged with four counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child, according to the Janesville Police Department. He was arrested Monday.

In fall 2021, he began recruiting at a local high school where several girls reported "inappropriate behaviors," and he's accused of having unwanted sexual contact with at least two girls and attempted sexual contact with another.