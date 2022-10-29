Boo at the Zoo returns to Henry Villas Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Halloween weekend is here, and many stopped by the Henry Villas Zoo this Saturday for Boo at the Zoo.
There, guests were invited to trick or treat at candy stations along the zoo's grounds, donning their favorite costume.
Animal pumpkin nourishment and decorations, like 12-foot-tall skeletons, were also part of the fun.
Lola Ely of Fort Atkinson was wowed by Boo at the Zoo.
"This is our first year doing it," Ely said. "I think it was amazing."
The beloved Halloween tradition returned after a three year hiatus, due to the pandemic.